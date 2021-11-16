Watch the Expanse Season 6 trailer 13 hours agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail The sixth and final season of The Expanse will stream weekly on Prime Video starting Dec. 10 — and here’s a first look: Holden and the crew of the Rocinante fight alongside the Combined Fleet of Earth and Mars to protect the Inner Planets from Marco Inaros and his Free Navy’s campaign of death and destruction. Meanwhile, on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power rises. TagsAmazon Prime Video The Expanse FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews Pueblo (CO) Local News & Events All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. You may also like Critical Role’s Legend of Vox Machina premieres Feb. 4, 2022, on Prime Video – watch the opening credits now Amazon Prime Video releases first official Wheel of Time teaser trailer Amazon shares brief glimpse of Lord of the Rings series, sets Sept. 2, 2022, premiere The Expanse Season 5 begins Dec. 16 Black Box is a sci-fi trip that takes a while to get there Fair of the Aeronauts brings Amazon Prime film down to earth in Phoenix Latest Doctor Who: Flux episodes have individual chapter titles – see all 6 now UNIT: Nemesis – Between Two Worlds launches new Doctor Who audio spinoff saga Trailer, cover art and story details for Doctor Who – The Fifth Doctor Adventures: Forty Volume 1 D&D Strixhaven books delayed Is Star Wars’ Darth Plagueis book canon? Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon Explore gaming history today with Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Special Look Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett Disney+ slashed to $1.99 for month to celebrate 2nd anniversary ‘Doctor’s Daughter’ Jenny faces Cybermen and more