‘We meet at last …’ Doctor Who’s missing classic ‘Evil of the Daleks’ animated for release

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
“The Evil of the Daleks,” Doctor Who’s mostly missing 1967 serial, will be released in the UK Sept. 27, 2021, on DVD and Blu-ray with the surviving second episode remastered and the other six animated in both full color and nostalgic monochrome using audio recordings that survived the BBC’s thoughtless purge.

“The Evil of the Daleks” was the ninth and final serial of the fourth season of the British series, originally airing in seven weekly parts from May 20to July 1, 1967. The announcement of the animated re-creation came on July 1, 2021 — the 53rd anniversary of the date the final episode of the original version aired.

The Doctor (Patrick Troughton) stars alongside his travel companion Jamie (Frazer Hines) in this recreation in which the TARDIS has been stolen. The story unfolds as the Doctor and Jamie set out to find the missing time machine, bringing them face to face with a very old enemy – the Daleks, who have a new masterplan to conquer the universe. The Daleks force the Doctor to help them on their quest to ‘humanise’ themselves into deadlier living weapons. This particular story is notable for introducing the Doctor’s new companion Victoria Waterfield (Deborah Watling), first seen in the surviving second episode, and also for presenting the Dalek Emperor.

The three-disc release will include:

  • Remastered surviving original episode 2
  • Telesnap reconstructions – 6 episodes
  • Audio commentaries
  • Audiobook, with recorded commentary by Tom Baker (the Fourth Doctor)
  • “Making Of”
  • Photo gallery

AnneMarie Walsh, director of the 2021 production said: “It’s been a privilege to work on this fantastic story with such a brilliant team – thanks to the fans for supporting our work, I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

In addition to “The Evil of the Daleks” and the upcoming and previously announced “Web of Fear,” animators have re-created the lost or incomplete Doctor Who adventures “Fury From the Deep,” “The Faceless Ones,” “The Macra Terror,” “Power of the Daleks” and “Shada.” If BBC America follows its recent practice, the newest releases might follow their predecessors in being broadcast by the premium cable network … so, stay tuned!

Dr. Who: Evil of the Daleks

All of time and space …

