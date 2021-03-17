A bunch of Star Wars spin-offs — cartoons and TV movies from the early days of the saga’s small-screen expansion — are coming to the Disney+ streaming service.

Starting April 2, 2021, you can watch the original 2003 Clone Wars cartoon by Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky. Releasing before 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith hit theaters, this two-volume series first introduced on-screen the characters of General Grievous, who would feature in that movie, and Asajj Ventress, who would reappear in the CG-animated version of The Clone Wars series that started in 2008.

Going back further in time, you can check out both seasons of the 1985-86 Ewoks Saturday morning cartoon. (Hey, where’s Droids?)

On the live-action Ewok front, don’t miss the 1984 Caravan of Courage telefilm and its 1985 follow-up, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.

Disney is so far keeping most of the infamous 1978 live-action Star Wars Holiday Special in the vault in accordance with creator George Lucas’ wishes, but it is for some reason releasing an animated segment from that intergalactic variety show; The Story of the Faithful Wookiee is most notable for introducing the bounty hunter character Boba Fett ahead of his first live-action appearance in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back.

Which of these early Star Wars spin-offs are you looking forward to experiencing again or possibly for the first time?

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …