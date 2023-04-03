D&D cartoon crew react to being movie Easter eggs

Watch the characters of the Dungeons & Dragons Saturday morning cartoon react to seeing themselves turned into an Easter egg in the new live-action movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Then, watch them react to what’s becoming known as the “owlbear controversy.”

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.