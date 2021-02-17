DuckTales returns Feb. 22, leading up to March 15 series finale ‘The Last Adventure’

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The reboot of DuckTales that begain in 2017 will end March 15, 2021, with a 90-minute special on Disney XD titled “The Last Adventure!”

The series’ third season returns with new episodes, for the last time, on Feb. 22 with “Beaks in the Shell”:

  • Feb. 22 – “Beaks in the Shell!”: Fenton teams with Gandra Dee on a top-secret experiment.
  • March 1 – “The Lost Cargo of Kit Cloudkicker!”: A new (but familiar) ally helps find treasure on an island full of monsters.
  • March 8 – “The Life and Crimes of Scrooge McDuck!”: In a mystical karmic court, Scrooge’s enemies accuse him of making them evil.
  • March 15 – “The Last Adventure!” (90-minute series finale): The family must stop FOWL’s plot to end their adventures once and for all.

Disney Channel’s public relations department says the DuckTales series finale will also play on the Disney NOW app and that “the series will continue to be available on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world.”

In addition, Disney XD says it will air every single modern DuckTales episode the week before the series finale premieres, followed by a 24-hour encore of the series’ conclusion.

