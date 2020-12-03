Now DuckTales is ending again

Queue Donald Duck-style freak-out: The current third season of the DuckTales reboot that launched in 2017 will be its last. A series finale will air in 2021.

There's been a lot of chatter around this today so Frank and I wanted to make sure you heard from us directly. We love you and your passion for the show, and so grateful for our amazing crew. There's a LOT of cool stuff to still look forward to #DuckTales pic.twitter.com/20uAe0oUWx