1980s Droids cartoon finally joins Disney+ library

15 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Star Wars Droids
Thank the Maker! 'Droids,' the 1985-86 Saturday morning cartoon, is now available to stream on Disney Plus ...
As promised, the animated series Droids has joined the lineup of “vintage” Star Wars television available to stream on Disney+.

In two seasons from 1985-86, Anthony Daniels masterfully voiced C-3PO alongside R2-D2 “as himself” on a Saturday morning cartoon that joined the Ewoks. The synopsis for the first episode of Droids sets up the adventure:

After being jettisoned and abandoned on the corrosive salt flats of planet Ingo by a nefarious former owner, R2-D2 & C-3PO are rescued by good-natured speeder racers Jord Dusat & Thall Joben. With their souped up, super-sleek landspeeder the White Witch, the boys hope to win the annual Boonta Speeder Race – but their plans take a dangerous detour!

