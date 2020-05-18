Tom Baker, co-stars recording ‘lost’ Doctor Who story The Doomsday Contract

A Doctor Who story treatment initially developed by John Lloyd in 1979 and commissioned by sci-fi legend Douglas Adams will finally see the light of day as a full-cast audio drama with the original lead actors, Big Finish Productions revealed Monday.

Tom Baker

Their next Doctor Who – The Lost Stories release will be TV comedy producer Lloyd’s Fourth Doctor adventure, The Doomsday Contract.

Tom Baker, Lalla Ward and John Leeson reprise their roles as the Doctor, Romana and K-9 in a story which was originally intended for production as a Doctor Who television adventure during the show’s 17th season. At the time, Adams (of later Hitchhikers’ Guide to the Galaxy fame) was the series’ script editor and flat-mate of John Lloyd. This adaptation by comedy writer Nev Fountain is based on Lloyd’s original pitch document featuring extensive notes from Adams.

Earth – a small, insignificant planet. Entirely devoid of intelligent life.



At least that’s according to the legal documents. The Doctor, Romana and K9 find themselves at the centre of a most unusual trial.



A intergalactic corporation want to bulldoze the planet for a development project. Only a previous court’s preservation document is standing in their way. The Doctor has been summoned as an expert witness. If he can prove Earth contains intelligent life, the whole world will be saved.



But with a fortune at stake… it was never going to be that simple.

Director Nicholas Briggs said: “The Doomsday Contract is a tremendous example of the best kind of story from that era of Doctor Who where the brief was to veer from overt violence and threat to wit and fun. When I was a teenager, I was far too serious for this sort of thing. But what we have in this story is a tremendously witty script by Nev Fountain that made me laugh out loud when I read it. But it’s not simply a comedy. It’s loaded with threat and adventure and brilliant characters all mixed up in a really special story. I loved it.”

Nev Fountain added: “John Lloyd is very pleased to see The Doomsday Contract completed at last, and with Tom Baker, with whom he worked on Blackadder. There’s a bit of a fanboy inside him and he’s excited about it seeing the light of day.”

Due to scheduling changes, both Fourth Doctor Lost Stories (The Doomsday Contract and Return of the Cybermen) are now due for release in March 2021.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER: Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.' Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Become a Patron!