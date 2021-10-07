Daleks, Jagaroth and Nimon, oh my …

The penultimate season for Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor, with a full season of Lalla Ward as the Time Lady Romana, is the next classic Doctor Who release to come to Blu-ray with Season 17.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 17

In 1979, Tom Baker’s Doctor was in full flight. With Douglas Adams (The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy) as script editor, the series leaned into Baker’s penchant for humor, and paired his Doctor with a regenerated Romana (Lalla Ward) as his traveling companion. Together, they would form one of the most popular Doctor/companion duos of all time.



Although Season 17 was crippled behind-the-scenes by strike action (resulting in the season finale being abandoned partway through production), it remains a beloved slice of Doctor Who history, featuring the return of Davros and the Daleks, and one of the all-time classic stories, Adams’ own “City Of Death.”

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 17 includes the following stories from 1979 and 1980:

With all episodes newly remastered from the best available sources, this Blu-ray box set also includes extensive and exclusive special features including:

Brand-new documentaries – Including a making-of documentary for “Destiny Of The Daleks,” and new featurette for “The Creature From The Pit”

Tom Talks – A candid interview with Tom Baker as he gives us his unique take on life, the universe and everything

Douglas Adams Tribute – Friends and colleagues remember the Doctor Who writer/script editor and creator of The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

In Conversation – Matthew Sweet chats to Bob Baker, writer of “Nightmare Of Eden,” co-creator of K9 and one of the creative forces behind Wallace & Gromit

Behind the Sofa – New episodes with actors Colin Baker, Katy Manning, Matthew Waterhouse, Nicola Bryant, June Hudson, Graeme Harper and Mat Irvine

Lalla Ward interview – An extensive interview discussing her first year on the program.

Updated special effects – View “Nightmare Of Eden” with optional new effects

“Shada” – An updated version of the “lost” story, completed with enhanced animation and presented in six episodes for the first time, alongside the original 1992 VHS and 2017 versions

Exclusive new audio commentaries – With Tom Baker on episodes of “Destiny Of The Daleks” and “City Of Death,” and Lalla Ward and Catherine Schell on “City Of Death”

Extended episodes – An early cut of “The Creature From The Pit Three”

Blu-ray trailer – A familiar face returns in a brand new mini-episode of classic Doctor Who

Immersive 5.1 Surround Sound – On “Destiny Of The Daleks” and “Shada”

Rare Gems From the Archive – BBC archive material covering the promotion of this season

Convention Footage – A triumphant 1997 appearance from Tom Baker

HD photo galleries – Including many previously unseen images

Production subtitles

Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode

Scripts, costume designs, rare BBC production files and other rarities from PDF archives

In addition to all this, the seven-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD.

A specially shot announcement trailer has debuted on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, written by new series contributor Pete McTighe (“Kerblam!” and “Praxeus” with the 13th Doctor) and featuring David Gooderson back as Davros in “Risen.”

UK retailers are currently listing Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 17 for a Dec. 13, 2021, release; U.S. release typically follows later.

