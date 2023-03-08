Doctor Who stars join forces in a brand-new full-cast audio special for International Women's Day!

The latest full-cast audio box set in Big Finish Productions’ ongoing special Doctor Who series, showcasing strong female heroes and villains is released today, on International Women’s Day.

Louise Jameson stars as Leela in A Ghost of Alchemy (also written by Jameson), alongside Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor and Holly Jackson Walters as the pioneering scientist, Marie Curie.



In the second adventure, Michelle Gomez returns as Missy – the all-powerful female incarnation of the Master – acting opposite Caitlin Blackwood as young Amelia Pond (who first played the role in 2010’s Doctor Who TV story, The Eleventh Hour).



The Worlds of Doctor Who – The Eighth of March: Strange Chemistry is now available to own as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or as a digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Scattered through time and space, many women have crossed paths with the Doctor – friends, foes, and figures from history – and there can be a strange chemistry when they meet…



Impulsive warrior encounters celebrated scientist, as Leela and the Doctor run into Marie Curie in 1920s America.



And in a quiet English village, one of the Doctor’s oldest enemies seeks out one of his most devoted companions to find an escape – and the results are explosive!

“A Ghost of Alchemy” by Louise Jameson

When the TARDIS lands in New York in 1921 the Doctor takes the opportunity to introduce Leela to one of the foremost women of the age – the great Marie Curie, visiting America to be celebrated for her work.

But the time travellers are not the only people interested in the famous scientist. Sinister forces are gathering around her and the TARDIS crew will have to work their utmost to keep her safe on her historic journey through the United States.



“Fairies at The Bottom of the Garden” by Karissa Hamilton-Bannis

Young Amelia Pond is used to getting into trouble. After another fight at school, she is sent back to counselling. But her new therapist is rather unconventional…

Because Missy is also in trouble. Stuck on Earth, she’s targeted one of the Doctor’s best friends to get his attention – but her timing’s off. Amy’s TARDIS encounters lie years in her past and future, but there’s something strange in her garden now. As Missy sets her sights on young Pond, the fairies may be her only hope!

Producer Emma Haigh said: “For this box set of The Eighth of March, we’ve changed the format a little with two stories bringing together characters from history, as well as the Whoniverse.



“Louise Jameson has done a tremendous job weaving together the historical with the fantasy to create a terrific adventure. And Karissa Hamilton-Bannis’ debut story for Big Finish brings together Amelia Pond in her teenage years with the incomparable Missy. On this 8th of March, we’ll be sure to see some explosive storytelling!”



Director Helen Goldwyn added: “What I enjoy about this female-centric series is that, while these characters are strong and they’ve become a part of the Doctor’s world because they’ve got something special, they all have a vulnerability about them too. A lot of these women are truly courageous because they do feel fear but they still forge forward and save the day.



“Louise put a huge amount of research into a very textured script for A Ghost of Alchemy – it’s fascinating. And the second story captures the characters of Missy and Amelia so brilliantly.”



Writer Karissa Hamilton-Bannis said: “There have always been awesome women in the Doctor Who universe and it’s really nice to have them come together – I’m very excited about this and I was so chuffed to be a part of it.



“Missy is one of the most fun characters on Doctor Who and Amelia is also really formidable. It’s nice to see Amelia as a spiky teenager coming up against one of the most powerful beings in the universe and holding her own. Missy is amazing and Michelle Gomez has made her so distinctive that I could hear her voice as I was writing.”