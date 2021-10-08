Return to Baker Street this December, as Paul McGann is back for the penultimate Stranded box set of full-cast audio adventures … with a special appearance by TV’s Judoon!

This award-winning Doctor Who: Stranded series from Big Finish Productions debuted in June 2020, with the Eighth Doctor and his friends marooned in a single time and place. Living in London, England, in the 21st century they must cope with new and unfamiliar threats, both domestic and alien, not to mention the neighbors.

Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Stranded 3 finds the TARDIS team facing the Judoon for the first time, in box set opener “Patience,” and wrestling with a narrative that runs backwards from devastating consequences to their cause in the final episode “What Just Happened?” –- as we hurtle towards the end of the Stranded saga…

The four stories feature the return of companions Liv Chenka (Nicola Walker), Helen Sinclair (Hattie Morahan), Tania Bell (Rebecca Root) and Torchwood’s Sgt. Andy Davidson (Tom Price) in the midst of adventure:

“Patience” by Tim Foley

“Twisted Folklore” by Lizzie Hopley

“Snow” by James Kettle

“What Just Happened?” by John Dorney

Producer David Richardson said: “The scripts for Stranded 3 are works of beauty. It’s all about characters and ideas; how people react to the extraordinary. Here we have the Eighth Doctor and his four (count them) companions, Liv, Helen, Tania and Andy, still stranded and facing a mysterious, unknown enemy that has caused terrible damage to Earth’s timeline. Amid this larger picture there are some stunning standalone adventures. A story that runs backwards. A house where snow falls in summer. And Judoon!

“As producer, it’s my job to sit back and listen to these amazing actors play with the brilliant scripts. This series is, without a doubt, one of my favorites.”

McGann added: “It seems another age entirely, when there was just the Doctor and one companion! Recording this has been like getting the band back together – we’re having a hoot, and putting our heart and souls into it.

“It’s fun and I’m enjoying it but you still feel there’s a slight sense of jeopardy – there’s never the sense of permanence, things are always in flux, as they should be.”

Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Stranded 3 is available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set (on CD at the special pre-order price of £24.99) and as a digital download (again, at the discounted pre-order price of £19.99), exclusively from the Big Finish website.