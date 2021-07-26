Jacob Anderson joins Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who Series 13

Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson is set to make his debut on Doctor Who later this year, playing Vinder.

As a recurring character throughout Doctor Who Series 13, Jacob’s new role will see him join forces with the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop) as the Time Lord faces her “biggest ever adventure battling evil across time and space.”

BBC says Doctor Who will return later this year, but not release date has been announced. A first-look trailer for Doctor Who Series 13 was released this weekend at a virtual Comic-Con, revealing the season will be one long story arc (which the long-running British sci-fi saga has tried at various times over its 50-year history).