Classic Doctor Who’s Season 22 coming to Blu-ray

Colin Baker’s first full season in the starring role of Doctor Who will be the next release from the classic British sci-fi series to come to Blu-ray.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 22 includes the following stories from 1985:

Attack of the Cybermen

Vengeance on Varos

The Mark of the Rani

The Two Doctors

Timelash

Revelation of the Daleks

Across an action-packed season of double-length episodes, Colin Baker’s Sixth Doctor and companion Peri (Nicola Bryant) face off against a host of classic monsters and villains, including Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Davros (Terry Molloy) and The Master (Anthony Ainley) – as well as introducing new female nemesis The Rani (Kate O’Mara) and the villainous slug-like Sil (Nabil Shaban). Also returning is Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor, and his companion Jamie (Frazer Hines).

Blakes’ 7 alumni represented as delicious villains in Season 22 include the late Jacqueline Pearce (The Two Doctors) and the late Paul Darrow (Maylin Tekker in Timelash).

Colin Baker’s first episode, The Twin Dilemma, actually is lumped in with Fifth Doctor Peter Davison’s final season, the show’s 21st. The Sixth Doctor’s final season, the 23rd or “Trial of a Time Lord,” has already come to The Collection on Blu-ray.

With all episodes newly remastered from the best available sources, the Season 22 Blu-ray box set also contains extensive and exclusive Special Features including:

Brand New Documentaries: Including a Making-Of documentary for The Two Doctors, and a nostalgic trip back for Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant to Season 22’s filming locations.

In Conversation: Not one but THREE insightful feature-length interviews, with Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant and a surprise guest.

Behind The Sofa: New episodes with actors Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant, Terry Molloy, Peter Davison, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Sylvester McCoy and Wendy Padbury.

Extended Episodes: Including Vengeance On Varos, The Two Doctors (Part One) and Revelation Of The Daleks (Part One).

A Fix With Sontarans: The Doctor and Tegan battle the Sontarans in this special mini-episode.

Updated Special Effects: View Timelash with optional new effects

Exclusive New Audio Commentaries: With Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant, Alexei Sayle & Terry Molloy on Revelation Of The Daleks and Colin Baker, Janet Fielding & Gareth Jenkins on A Fix With Sontarans.

Immersive 5.1 Surround Sound: On Attack Of The Cybermen, Vengeance On Varos and Revelation Of The Daleks.

The Eternal Mystery: A brand new mini-episode of classic Doctor Who.

Studio Footage: Rare behind-the-scenes material from Vengeance On Varos, The Two Doctors, Timelash and Revelation Of The Daleks.

Convention Footage: Featuring actors Colin Baker and Jacqueline Pearce alongside producer John Nathan-Turner.

Rare Gems From The Archives: BBC archive material including The Colin Baker Years, plus content covering the promotion of the season and the controversial hiatus.

Radio Serial: Slipback, a six-part radio adventure.

HD Photo Galleries: Including many previously unseen images.

Info Text: Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode.

Scripts, Costume Designs, Rare BBC Production Files and other rarities from the PDF Archive

The eight-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD.

A specially shot announcement trailer has debuted on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, written by new series contributor Pete McTighe (Kerblam! and Praxeus) and featuring Nicola Bryant back as Peri.

You can pre-order Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 22 from Amazon, Rarewaves and HMV in the UK, from Sanity and JB in Australia and Amazon in the U.S.