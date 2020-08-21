Big Finish Productions’ “Diary of River Song Series Eight,” due for release in January 2021, will feature audio adventures starring Doctor Who’s time-traveling archaeologist meeting robot after robot — including the Doctor’s own robot dog, K9.

Four new full-cast audio dramas featuring the Doctor’s wife (Alex Kingston) on her own travels through time and space will comprise the box set and download release:

“Slight Glimpses of Tomorrow” by James Goss

“A Brave New World” by Tracy Ann Baines

“A Forever Home” by Alfie Shaw

“Queen of the Mechonoids” by Jonathan Morris

It’s River and robots! Professor River Song is an expert in many things, but her tech skills are tested in these encounters with robotic friends and foes.



Over the course of four episodes River will battle Mechonoids on an ice world, meet K9 in a ‘forever home’… and help a treasured android friend discover her destiny in the stars.

In addition to Kingston, this series stars Salome Haertel (as android Rachel), Derek Griffiths (as 24th century war criminal Annam Henic), John Leeson (as the Doctor’s favourite robot dog, K9) Tracy Wiles (as robot cat, FE-LINE) and Nicholas Briggs as The Mechonoids, who once menaced the Daleks themselves in 1965’s William Hartnell television episode “The Chase.” Big Finish regular Jane Slavin also reprises the role of Space Security Service officer Anya Kingdom.

Kingston also will reunite with her TV husband David Tennant in the forthcoming “Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor and River Song,” which is due for release in November 2020.