From Doctor Horrible to Doctor Who: Neil Patrick Harris joins 60th anniversary special

10 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Just Who is Neil Patrick Harris playing this time?
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who

Neil Patrick Harris, American star of stage and screen, has joined the cast of Doctor Who and is currently filming scenes set to air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary.

“It’s my huge honor to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing?” said showrunner Russell T Davies. “You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Harris joins David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney and Who-knows who else in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special next year …

David Tennant and Catherine Tate return to TV as Doctor-Donna for Doctor Who 60th anniversary
Russell T Davies returning as Doctor Who showrunner for 60th anniversary and beyond

All of time and space …

Don’t Wink? David Tennant and Colin Baker have their eye on the Weeping Angels
Doctor Who – The Ninth Adventures: Into the Stars Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor goes ‘Into the Stars’ to meet pacifist Sontarans
The New Adventures of Bernice Summerfield — Blood and Steel Big Finish’s first lady Benny and David Warner’s alternate Doctor meet Cybermen and Nazis in prewar Berlin
Doctor Who Fourth Doctor to meet Empress of Mars’ TV ice queen
The Sixth Doctor Adventures: Water Worlds Sixth Doctor Adventures: Water Worlds surfaces with new Colin Baker companion
David Tennant and Catherine Tate return to Doctor Who David Tennant and Catherine Tate return to TV as Doctor-Donna for Doctor Who 60th anniversary

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events