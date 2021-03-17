



Fourth Doctor returns in Return of the Cybermen, The Doomsday Contract

The Fourth Doctor takes center stage today in two Doctor Who – The Lost Stories releases now available from Big Finish Productions.

These two full cast audio dramas feature Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor, accompanied by Sadie Miller as Sarah Jane Smith and Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan in Return of the Cybermen, and Lalla Ward as Romana and John Leeson as K9 in The Doomsday Contract. The tales take us from a space station populated by one of the Doctor’s greatest enemies to a courtroom in which the Earth’s fate will be decided once and for all…

Return of the Cybermen was initially submitted in 1974 for Tom Baker’s first season, but was substantially rewritten by the series’ then script editor, Robert Holmes, before airing as Revenge of the Cybermen.

The Doomsday Contract is based on an initial 1979 story treatment developed by TV comedy producer John Lloyd for the television show’s seventeenth season and is adapted by comedy writer Nev Fountain.

Both of these Doctor Who – The Lost Stories are now available to own as collector’s edition 2-disc box sets or downloads from www.bigfinish.com.

Return of the Cybermen by Gerry Davis, adapted by John Dorney: The Doctor, Sarah Jane Smith and Harry Sullivan return to Space Station Nerva in search of the TARDIS. Instead, they find peril, disease and… Cybermen! These cybernetic monsters have devised a plan to eliminate the greatest threat to their existence. And if the Doctor and his human compatriots do not play their part in this scheme, they are to be destroyed.

The Doomsday Contract by John Lloyd, adapted by Nev Fountain: Earth – a small, insignificant planet. Entirely devoid of intelligent life. At least that’s according to the legal documents. The Doctor, Romana and K9 find themselves at the center of a most unusual trial. An intergalactic corporation want to bulldoze the planet for a development project. Only a previous court’s preservation document is standing in their way. The Doctor has been summoned as an expert witness. If he can prove Earth contains intelligent life, the whole world will be saved. But with a fortune at stake… it was never going to be that simple.

Of Return of the Cybermen, Tom Baker said: “You’ve got a script that you’ve rejigged on a subject that die-hard fans adore. It’s very interesting. I wouldn’t have thought myself that the Cybermen are all that amusing, but hearing them recording, it is more fun!

“And Lis Sladen’s daughter (Sadie Miller) is here with us. It’s very joyful but at the same time very moving for those of us who knew her very well. She has some of her mother’s lovely characteristics, and we’re so happy to be with her. She’s warmly embraced me in the way her mother used to.”

Of The Doomsday Contract, director Nicholas Briggs said: “I love things that are very definitely what they are, and achieve what they set out to do, and that is what this script does. It really is funny, really wittily written, and it reminds me of the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Nev Fountain said to me that John Lloyd was doing a bit of a Douglas Adams with the storyline, and Nev has run with that.

“So I think that it really is a very specific flavour, not like the usual Tom Baker ones we do, and I think that it will have a beautiful difference to it. There are lot of hilarious bits in it, and Tom’s enjoyed it greatly!”