Doctor Who returns in spring’s Legend of the Sea Devils

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
The Sea Devils return to Doctor Who this spring for the first time in nearly 40 years in “Legend of the Sea Devils”, the second of three 2022 specials starring Jodie Whittaker before the 13th Doctor bows out in the fall’s BBC Centenary special.

The Sea Devils first appeared in a 1972 serial of the same name, and reappeared with their Silurian cousins in 1984’s “Warriors of the Deep”; although Silurians have appeared in the current version of the series, this is the first time the Sea Devils have returned since Doctor Who was resurrected in 2005.

Legend of the Sea Devils guest stars …

“Legend of the Sea Devils” finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat — from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?

The first look trailer, which aired after the New Year’s Day Special “Eve of the Daleks,” also introduced cast members Arthur Lee as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki.

BBC says “Legend of the Sea Devils” will air this spring/later this year, with further details to be confirmed in due course. 

