Classic Doctor Who’s missing ‘Fury From the Deep’ resurfacing as animated release in 2020

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Second Doctor color titles Doctor Who The Macra Terror
Another gap in classic Doctor Who’s history will be filled this year when “Fury From the Deep” gets an animated re-creation, available in the UK Sept. 14, 2020.

The 1968 Second Doctor serial starring Patrick Troughton will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and as an exclusive Steelbook release. It follow “The Faceless Ones,” announced earlier this year.

“Fury from the Deep” is the missing sixth serial of the fifth season of Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in six weekly parts from March to April 1968. The story concerns a colony of sentient, parasitic seaweed, last seen in the 18th century, returning to attack a number of gas installations in the North Sea in an attempt to take over humanity.

No full episodes of this story exist within the BBC archives, and only snippets of footage and still images are still around to represent the story. However, off-air recordings of the soundtrack do exist, making the animation of a complete serial possible once again.

The six new animated episodes are being made in full color, in the original black and white and in high definition, and their release will include the surviving clips from the original 1968 production. It also stars Frazer Hines as Jamie McCrimmon and Deborah Watling as Victoria Waterfield.

In addition to “The Faceless Ones,” animators have re-created lost or incomplete Doctor Who adventures “The Macra Terror,” “Power of the Daleks” and “Shada.”

All of time and space …

Doctor Who New companion for Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor audio series
Lovecraft Invasion Doctor Who audio drama confronts real demons of H.P. Lovecraft and his legacy
Peter Davison reprises the role he first took on in 1982 to star as the Fifth Doctor in Doctor Who: Shadow of the Daleks (parts 1 and 2) ‘Shadow of the Daleks’: Peter Davison’s Fifth Doctor meets Time War terrors …
Missy Series 2 Doctor Who’s ‘Scary Poppins’ returns
Richard Armitage as Rassilon Time Lord tyrant Rassilon regenerates into Richard Armitage for Doctor Who audio spinoff
Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor and River Song Tenth Doctor and River Song reuniting for timey-wimey audio adventures
