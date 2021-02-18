BBC America to air animated Doctor Who ‘Fury From the Deep’

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

“Fury From the Deep,” an animated re-creation of the 1968 Doctor Who TV serial whose live-action footage is lost like so many others, will be shown March 21 on BBC America. AMC+ streaming service subscribers can catch it a little early — on March 15.

A DVD release is also planned following its release in its native U.K.

“Fury From the Deep” is the missing sixth serial of the fifth season of Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in six weekly parts from March to April 1968. The story concerns a colony of sentient, parasitic seaweed, last seen in the 18th century, returning to attack a number of gas installations in the North Sea in an attempt to take over humanity.

No full episodes of this story exist within the BBC archives, and only snippets of footage and still images are still around to represent the story. However, off-air recordings of the soundtrack do exist, making the animation of a complete serial possible once again.

“Fury From the Deep” also stars Frazer Hines as Jamie McCrimmon and Deborah Watling as Victoria Waterfield.

The six new animated episodes for the DVD release were made in full color, in the original black and white and in high definition, and the three-disc release will include the surviving clips from the original 1968 production. It looks like BBC America will be airing the color version.

The DVD collection of six new animated episodes includes the following exclusive special features:

  • Audio commentaries
  • The Cruel Sea – Surviving Fury From The Deep
  • Original surviving footage
  • Behind The Scenes 8mm footage
  • Animating Fury From The Deep
  • Archive interviews with Peter Day and Victor Pemberton
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Photo Gallery
  • The Slide Audio Drama
  • PDF scripts

In addition to “Fury From the Deep,” animators have re-created lost or incomplete Doctor Who adventures “The Faceless Ones,” “The Macra Terror,” “Power of the Daleks” and “Shada.”

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

All of time and space …

Doctor Who William Hartnell There’s a new Dodo on deck in Doctor Who audio dramas
Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures Series 10 Tom Baker marks 10 years with Big Finish Doctor Who line
Doctor Who: The Blazing Hour Penultimate Big Finish Doctor Who monthly release brings Fifth Doctor and Turlough full circle
The Lone Centurion – Volume One New details on Doctor Who’s Lone Centurion audio spinoff
The Diary of River Song series eight River Song and K9! Doctor Who’s wife meets his robot dog
Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks ‘Revolution of the Daleks’ available for home pre-order

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Samurai Comics