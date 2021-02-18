“Fury From the Deep,” an animated re-creation of the 1968 Doctor Who TV serial whose live-action footage is lost like so many others, will be shown March 21 on BBC America. AMC+ streaming service subscribers can catch it a little early — on March 15.

"It's down there… in the darkness… waiting…"



The lost #DoctorWho story from 1968 is back!

The Doctor Who Animated Special, Fury From the Deep, premieres March 21 on @BBCAMERICA. Watch early on @amcplus March 15. pic.twitter.com/Pf0a55M1YP — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) February 18, 2021

A DVD release is also planned following its release in its native U.K.

“Fury From the Deep” is the missing sixth serial of the fifth season of Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in six weekly parts from March to April 1968. The story concerns a colony of sentient, parasitic seaweed, last seen in the 18th century, returning to attack a number of gas installations in the North Sea in an attempt to take over humanity.

No full episodes of this story exist within the BBC archives, and only snippets of footage and still images are still around to represent the story. However, off-air recordings of the soundtrack do exist, making the animation of a complete serial possible once again.

“Fury From the Deep” also stars Frazer Hines as Jamie McCrimmon and Deborah Watling as Victoria Waterfield.

The six new animated episodes for the DVD release were made in full color, in the original black and white and in high definition, and the three-disc release will include the surviving clips from the original 1968 production. It looks like BBC America will be airing the color version.

The DVD collection of six new animated episodes includes the following exclusive special features:

Audio commentaries

The Cruel Sea – Surviving Fury From The Deep

Original surviving footage

Behind The Scenes 8mm footage

Animating Fury From The Deep

Archive interviews with Peter Day and Victor Pemberton

Teaser Trailer

Photo Gallery

The Slide Audio Drama

PDF scripts

In addition to “Fury From the Deep,” animators have re-created lost or incomplete Doctor Who adventures “The Faceless Ones,” “The Macra Terror,” “Power of the Daleks” and “Shada.”

