Happy Halloween: Doctor Who’s Series 13 ‘Flux’ arc begins Oct. 31, 2021

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Doctor Who Series 13, a six-part event serial with a story arc called “Flux,” begins Oct. 31.

As a recurring character throughout Doctor Who Series 13, Jacob Anderson’s new role will see him join forces with the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop) as the Time Lord faces her “biggest ever adventure battling evil across time and space.”

After “Flux,” it’s a series of specials in 2022 for Whittaker and departing showrunner Chris Chibnall before the man who brought Doctor Who back to television in 2005 returns to helm the iconic British sci-fi series for its 60th anniversary and beyond, and a new Doctor takes over the TARDIS from Whittaker’s 13th incarnation of the Time Lord…

