The upcoming, six-part Doctor Who season “Flux” will have individual chapter titles — and the first is “The Halloween Apocalypse.”
Fitting, since it’s debuting on Halloween!
It also brings to mind the earlier years of Doctor Who on TV when the individual episodes of a serial each had their own titles.
Doctor Who: Flux will premiere on Oct. 31 on BBC America in the U.S.
