Many familiar faces expected in Doctor Who’s BBC Centenary special

16 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Thirteenth Doctor regenerates in autumn episode

The Master, Daleks, Cybermen and two classic companions return for the Doctor Who Centenary special in autumn 2022.

A first look at the feature-length Centenary special, and Jodie Whittaker’s final episode, has revealed the return of the Doctor’s biggest adversary – The Master (Sacha Dhawan), who last appeared in series 12’s final episode “The Timeless Children.”
 
For the first time since the show returned in 2005, the Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen will all feature in a single story.

The trailer, which aired after the Easter special “Legend of the Sea Devils,” also revealed the surprise return of two of the Doctor’s companions from earlier eras of the show: Janet Fielding as Tegan Jovanka — companion to both the Fourth and Fifth Doctors — and Sophie Aldred as Ace — companion to the Seventh Doctor — will reprise their roles on screen for the first time since leaving the show, after making many appearances in Big Finish Productions’ audio dramas with their respective Doctors, Tom Baker, Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy.

Chris Chibnall, outgoing showrunner, said: “Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans , not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history. They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story! For the BBC’s Centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor.”

Fielding said: “In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar. It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again!”
 
Aldred said: “It’s been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the TARDIS team again.”

Also confirmed to be taking to the screen for the Doctor’s epic battle for survival are Vinder (Jacob Anderson) and U.N.I.T. stalwart Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave).
 
Written by Chris Chibnall and directed by Jamie Magnus Stone, the as yet untitled feature-length special will air later this year as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations, with further details to be confirmed in due course.

