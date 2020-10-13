First look at Doctor Who animated spinoff DALEKS!

Jayson Peters
Check out the first clip from the “Time Lord Victorious” Doctor Who spinoff’s animated series, Daleks! Read more here: https://bbc.in/3lvrhbO

The Daleks, the most feared race in the universe, finally meet their match when they invade the fabled Archive of Islos. What ancient and deadly force lurks inside the greatest library in existence? Read more here: https://bbc.in/3lvrhbO

Daleks! launches Nov. 12 on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel.

All of time and space …

