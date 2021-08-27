Doctor Who’s Ace joins Torchwood spinoff audio adventure

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Sophie Aldred’s classic Doctor Who companion Ace joins one of Torchwood’s finest in the midst of an alien invasion in The Red List, a new audio adventure from Big Finish Productions. 

Torchwood: The Red List

Due for release in November 2021, this full cast audio drama features the return of Paul Clayton (Doctor Who, Peep Show) as Torchwood Three’s Mr Colchester alongside Sophie Aldred as Dorothy McShane, in a thrilling tale of hotel lunches, cryptic crossword puzzles and a world in need of saving once again.  

Torchwood: The Red List is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD at £10.99 or on download at £8.99, exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.  

At first it was lights in the sky. Then the country started falling apart. Torchwood has come to help. So has A Charitable Earth. But there’s a problem. 

Mr Colchester and Ms McShane find themselves trapped in a quarantine hotel in the middle of an alien invasion.  

Can they save the world without leaving their rooms? 

Writer James Goss said: “Ace meets Torchwood! The grumpy Mr Colchester must work out what to make of Dorothy McShane, and gets her totally wrong.  

“It’s a conspiracy thriller set in a hotel, and it was an absolute joy to put Sophie Aldred against Paul Clayton. It’s great to see the two of them square up against each other.” 

All of time and space …

Colin Baker and Bonnie Langford (Tony Whitmore for Big Finish) First details of Russell T Davies’ Doctor Who audio drama ‘Mind of the Hodiac’
Doctor Who: The Third Doctor Adventures - Conspiracy in Space - The Devil's Hoofprints Further Third Doctor Adventures are duo of daring adventures featuring Draconians, Devon and a devil in disguise
Doctor Who: The Early Adventures - After the Daleks Back in time for Doctor Who: The Early Adventures: After the Daleks and a new Dodo…
Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures - Lost Warriors First look at ‘Lost Warriors’ and Ninth Doctor’s Cyberman adventure
Planet of the End Ninth Doctor can at last ‘Respond to All Calls’
Doctor Who Tom Baker More classic Doctor Who Tom Baker scripts reimagined for audio

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics