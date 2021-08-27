Doctor Who’s Ace joins Torchwood spinoff audio adventure

Sophie Aldred’s classic Doctor Who companion Ace joins one of Torchwood’s finest in the midst of an alien invasion in The Red List, a new audio adventure from Big Finish Productions.

Due for release in November 2021, this full cast audio drama features the return of Paul Clayton (Doctor Who, Peep Show) as Torchwood Three’s Mr Colchester alongside Sophie Aldred as Dorothy McShane, in a thrilling tale of hotel lunches, cryptic crossword puzzles and a world in need of saving once again.

Torchwood: The Red List is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD at £10.99 or on download at £8.99, exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

At first it was lights in the sky. Then the country started falling apart. Torchwood has come to help. So has A Charitable Earth. But there’s a problem.



Mr Colchester and Ms McShane find themselves trapped in a quarantine hotel in the middle of an alien invasion.



Can they save the world without leaving their rooms?

Writer James Goss said: “Ace meets Torchwood! The grumpy Mr Colchester must work out what to make of Dorothy McShane, and gets her totally wrong.

“It’s a conspiracy thriller set in a hotel, and it was an absolute joy to put Sophie Aldred against Paul Clayton. It’s great to see the two of them square up against each other.”