Doctor Who 2022 New Year’s Day special kicks off 13th Doctor’s final run

The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and friends will kick-start 2022 with an action-packed spectacular episode of Doctor Who set to air on BBC One on New Year’s Day — Jan. 1, 2022.

The festive special will feature guest stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Living With Yourself, Quiz), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black, Enterprice) and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, Shameless).



Sarah (Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned …



Following Doctor Who: Flux, the current 13th season of the 2005-relaunched series (the original ran from 1963-89), the new year will bring a series of three Doctor Who 2022 specials, at the end of which star Jodie Whittaker will bow out as the Doctor and hand the role over to someone else in a traditional Time Lord “regeneration.” New Year’s Day is the first of these three 2022 specials representing the end of Whittaker’s run as the Doctor.



We’re sure to learn more details soon about the Doctor Who 2022 premiere, including a title and confirmation of same-day release in the States on BBC America…