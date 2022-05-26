Disney+ releases teaser trailer for Willow series

The new Willow series premiers Nov. 30, 2022, on Disney+ ...

Disney+ unveiled the teaser trailer for Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment’s Willow, an all-new live-action fantasy adventure series based on the classic 1988 feature film, at the Lucasfilm studio showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim today. Willow will premiere Nov. 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.



An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, Willow features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.