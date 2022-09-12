Disney+ releases teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3

At D23, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were excited to discuss season 3 of The Mandalorian, inviting executive producer Rick Famuyiwa to join them on stage, as well as stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito and Emily Swallow. Together, they shared the season 3 teaser trailer with the audience.



In the third season of The Mandalorian, the Mandalorian and Grogu have been reunited and continue their journey through the lawless galaxy. Season 3 is set to launch exclusively on Disney+ in 2023. Kennedy and Colin Wilson also executive produce, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck as co-executive producers.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …