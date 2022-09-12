Disney+ releases teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3

13 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The new season of The Mandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on Disney+.

Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

At D23, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were excited to discuss season 3 of The Mandalorian, inviting executive producer Rick Famuyiwa to join them on stage, as well as stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito and Emily Swallow. Together, they shared the season 3 teaser trailer with the audience.

In the third season of The Mandalorian, the Mandalorian and Grogu have been reunited and continue their journey through the lawless galaxy. Season 3 is set to launch exclusively on Disney+ in 2023. Kennedy and Colin Wilson also executive produce, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck as co-executive producers.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Official trailer for Tales of the Jedi revisits familiar faces
Andor Watch the final trailer for Andor
Andor Watch a first clip from the Andor series
Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Catch Rogue One in IMAX with Andor sneak peek
Andor Andor premiering Sept. 21 on Disney+ with 3 episode debut
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation clip New clip and poster tease LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation adventure

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics