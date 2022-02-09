Disney+ reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi poster, May 25 start

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Disney+ limited series from Lucasfilm, will debut exclusively on Disney+ May 25. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master.

A new Obi-Wan Kenobi poster also debuted with the announcement Wednesday.



The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.



The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.



Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.



The Obi-Wan Kenobi debut date, May 25, will be 45 years to the day since George Lucas’ original 1977 Star Wars hit theaters, with the late Alec Guinness in he role of the Jedi hermit.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …