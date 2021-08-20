Disney+ queues up 5 new episodes of Behind the Attraction Aug. 25

Disney+ announced today that five new episodes for the original series “Behind the Attraction,” executive produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and Brian Volk-Weiss from The Nacelle Company, will start streaming on Wednesday, Aug. 25. These additional episodes will center on the following attractions: “The Castles,” “Disneyland Hotel,” “it’s a small world,” “Trains, Trams, and Monorails,” and “Hall of Presidents”:

“The Castles” – Castles are at the heart of Disney Parks around the world. The original at Disneyland® Resort in California quickly became a symbol of The Walt Disney Company on par with Mickey Mouse. Hear the unique story behind each one and learn how Imagineers designed and built them.

Disney+ also released a first-look clip from “The Castles” episode where viewers learn more about the iconic symbol of the Disney Parks: