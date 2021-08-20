Disney+ queues up 5 new episodes of Behind the Attraction Aug. 25

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Monorail
Disney+ announced today that five new episodes for the original series “Behind the Attraction,” executive produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and Brian Volk-Weiss from The Nacelle Company, will start streaming on Wednesday, Aug. 25.  These additional episodes will center on the following attractions: “The Castles,” “Disneyland Hotel,” “it’s a small world,” “Trains, Trams, and Monorails,” and “Hall of Presidents”:

  • “The Castles” – Castles are at the heart of Disney Parks around the world. The original at Disneyland® Resort in California quickly became a symbol of The Walt Disney Company on par with Mickey Mouse. Hear the unique story behind each one and learn how Imagineers designed and built them.
  • “Disneyland Hotel” – Disneyland® Resort with no hotel — what?! It almost happened. Check in to see how Walt got it built. 
  • “it’s a small world” -It all began at the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair! If a chance encounter between an Academy Award®-winning actress and Walt Disney hadn’t taken place, this beloved attraction might never have been created. 
  • “Trains, Trams, and Monorails” -All aboard! Everything moves at Disney Parks, especially the guests — by land, water, and air! Walt loved locomotion of all kinds — trains, trams, monorails, and boats. They’re all fun, but Walt also believed the monorail could help cities end traffic. 
  • “Hall of Presidents” -This unprecedented presidential attraction in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom brings our commanders in chief to life. Walt created the world’s first human Audio-Animatronics® figure based on his childhood hero, Abraham Lincoln.

Disney+ also released a first-look clip from “The Castles” episode where viewers learn more about the iconic symbol of the Disney Parks:

Tags
