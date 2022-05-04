Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Disney+ announces Light & Magic 6-part docuseries

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.  From Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm, and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the six-part documentary series premieres exclusively on Disney+ July 27.

On Friday, May 27, attendees of Star Wars Celebration will be among the first in the world to get a sneak peek at Light & Magic with an “illuminating” discussion panel featuring Lawrence Kasdan and Ron Howard, joined by VFX titans Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Rose Duignan, and Lynwen Brennan, Lucasfilm executive vice president and general manager.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

