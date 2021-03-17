DuckTales just finished its third and final season on Disney XD, and it will join the rest of the 2017-rebooted series on the Disney+ streaming service starting April 30.

In addition, the classic 1987-90 cartoon of the same name, which was already on Disney+, has now been reorganized so the episodes are in their proper order. It’s hard to believe Disney+ launched with such an iconic series in such disarray, but there are still at least two original Ducktales episodes missing from the service — “Sphinx for the Memories” and “Launchpad’s Civil War” — and that’s probably because they contain insensitive cultural depictions.

It’s a DuckTales miracle! It only took 490 days since Disney+ launch, but the DuckTales (1987) episodes are finally in the correct order. Perfect timing for a rewatch of the classic series. #DuckTales #DisneyPlus https://t.co/Dp9YUJMB68 — DuckTalks 🎩🦆💬 (@DuckTalks) March 16, 2021