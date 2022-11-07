Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Disney+ announces The Acolyte cast as High Republic series goes into production

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Today, Disney+ announced the cast for The Acolyte, an upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. Joining the previously announced Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) are Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. 

From creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), The Acolyte has begun production in the UK. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing. Headland will also direct the series pilot.

Naturally, The Acolyte will stream exclusively on Disney+. 

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Bryce Dallas Howard squeals – she’s voice of Yaddle in Tales of the Jedi
Disney+ releases teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3
Official trailer for Tales of the Jedi revisits familiar faces
Andor Watch the final trailer for Andor
Andor Watch a first clip from the Andor series
Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Catch Rogue One in IMAX with Andor sneak peek

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon