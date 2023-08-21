Springs Hosting

Disney+ Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm series getting 4K, Blu-ray releases

18 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

The Walt Disney Company today announced a number of popular series from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm will be available on Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray for fans to add to their movie collections, featuring Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features.

The titles and dates announced are:

  • Marvel Studios’ Loki: The Complete First Season: Sept. 26, 2023
  • Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: The Complete Series: Nov. 28, 2023
  • Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season: Dec. 12, 2023
  • Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season: Dec. 12, 2023

All four titles will be available to pre-order from Aug. 28.

Each title will be available nationally on Blu-ray Steelbook with cohesive and collectible brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards.

Loki S1 Synopsis
Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this action-packed, time-defying thriller stars Tom Hiddleston as the title characters with Owen Wilson as agent Mobius.

Loki S1 Bonus Features

  • Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.
  • The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.
  • Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.
  • Deleted Scene: Loki’s Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation.
  • Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.
  • Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU’s chief mischief maker.
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Saboten Con
Saboten Con
1 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
2 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
3 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
4 Sep 23
Phoenix
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
  • Springs Hosting
Springs Hosting