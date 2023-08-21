Disney+ Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm series getting 4K, Blu-ray releases

The Walt Disney Company today announced a number of popular series from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm will be available on Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray for fans to add to their movie collections, featuring Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features.
The titles and dates announced are:
- Marvel Studios’ Loki: The Complete First Season: Sept. 26, 2023
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: The Complete Series: Nov. 28, 2023
- Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season: Dec. 12, 2023
- Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season: Dec. 12, 2023
All four titles will be available to pre-order from Aug. 28.
Each title will be available nationally on Blu-ray Steelbook with cohesive and collectible brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards.
Loki S1 Synopsis
Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this action-packed, time-defying thriller stars Tom Hiddleston as the title characters with Owen Wilson as agent Mobius.
Loki S1 Bonus Features
- Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.
- The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.
- Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.
- Deleted Scene: Loki’s Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation.
- Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.
- Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU’s chief mischief maker.