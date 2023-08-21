Disney+ Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm series getting 4K, Blu-ray releases

The Walt Disney Company today announced a number of popular series from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm will be available on Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray for fans to add to their movie collections, featuring Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features.

The titles and dates announced are:

Marvel Studios’ Loki: The Complete First Season: Sept. 26, 2023

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: The Complete Series: Nov. 28, 2023

Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season: Dec. 12, 2023

Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season: Dec. 12, 2023

All four titles will be available to pre-order from Aug. 28.

Each title will be available nationally on Blu-ray Steelbook with cohesive and collectible brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards.

Loki S1 Synopsis

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this action-packed, time-defying thriller stars Tom Hiddleston as the title characters with Owen Wilson as agent Mobius.

Loki S1 Bonus Features