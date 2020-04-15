‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ docu-series premieres May 4 on Disney+

This Star Wars Day, or May the Fourth, Disney+ will honor the global Star Wars fan community with brand-new original content joining the service’s comprehensive collection of Star Wars movies and shows.

What started as a fan-generated grassroots holiday, Star Wars Day has become a full-fledged celebration of the Star Wars saga embraced by the entire galaxy.

This year, fans can look forward to the highly anticipated conclusion of “tar Wars: The Clone Wars alongside the global premiere of the new eight-episode documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Series Premiere, Monday, May 4, 2020

In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars — Monday, May 4 — Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere three days after The Mandalorian will wrap its first season in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

New episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

