New clip, images from Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

In last year’s Season 2 finale of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian.”

Watch the exclusive, new clip, featuring fan-favorite Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, from the “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale.” Also check out the images that are now available.





The second season of “The Mandalorian” was recognized with 24 nominations at this year’s Emmy awards, including Best Drama Series, for which final round voting is now open.

“Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale” will premiere on Aug. 25 exclusively on Disney+.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …