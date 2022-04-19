May 4: Disney Gallery explores The Book of Boba Fett

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life. The special premiers May 4 on Disney+.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …