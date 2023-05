The latest installment of Disney’s Gallery documentary series pulls back the curtain on the making of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage provide an in-depth look at the latest episodes of the Emmy-award winning series.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with an all-new special, “The Making of Season 3”, streaming June 28 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/f7fqi6BUiO — Star Wars (@starwars) May 15, 2023

