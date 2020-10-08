Get a sneak peek at Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 in this action-packed opening scene featuring Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) and new addition David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker).

What did you think of the first Discovery Season 3 clip? Are you excited for the show’s 900-year time jump from the well-covered 23rd Century?

The season premiere will stream on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively in the U.S. on CBS All Access.

