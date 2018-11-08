The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

Andor coming to Disney+ Aug. 31, 2022

May 26, 2022

Disney+ has shared the trailer and key art from its upcoming series Andor that was featured this morning at Star Wars Celebration. The new, original series from Lucasfilm takes place prior to the events of “Rogue One” and launches exclusively on Disney+ Aug. 31, 2022, with the first two episodes.



The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.



Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. Maarva (Fiona Shaw) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+.

Diego Luna to return as Rebel spy Cassian Andor for live-action Star Wars series on Disney+ streaming

Nov. 18, 2018

Continuing the tradition of TV series featuring characters who will have to die at some point in the near future, Lucasfilm is developing a live-action series for the Disney+ streaming service starring Diego Luna, reprising his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” said Luna in Thursday’s announcement. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced the news.

The series, which will go into production next year, follows the adventures of the Rebel Alliance spy during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One.

“The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire,” reads a description.

A release date for the series has not been announced.

This will be the second live-action Star Wars series. The Mandalorian is also in production.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …