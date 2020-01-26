The Disney+ media relations team has released descriptions for the first two episodes in the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, starting Feb. 21 on the streaming service.

The descriptions, below, confirm that episodes in The Clone Wars’ final season of 12 episodes will be released, well, episodically and not dropped all at once to be binge-watched upon release.



Feb. 21: Premiere – Episode 701- “The Bad Batch”: Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.

Feb. 28: Episode 702 – “A Distant Echo”: Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.

Star Wars Resistance final season coming to service Feb. 25

Also premiering on Disney+ Feb. 25 is the second season of Star Wars Resistance, the finale of which airs on normal television this Sunday, Jan. 26.

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars Feb. 28

Then, joining the Disney+ library on Feb. 28 is 2014’s Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

