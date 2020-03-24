Star Wars: The Clone Wars 706 "Deal No Deal

‘Deal No Deal’ as Ahsoka Tano’s new crew tangles with the Pykes in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television Top story
Jayson Peters12Leave a Comment on ‘Deal No Deal’ as Ahsoka Tano’s new crew tangles with the Pykes in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

While piloting her prized ship on a mysterious job for the Pyke Syndicate, Trace makes a rash decision that endangers them all in “Deal No Deal,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars:

When Trace Martez pilots her prized ship on a mysterious job arranged by her sister Rafa, Ahsoka is alarmed to learn they are transporting for the evil Pyke Syndicate. Fearing that her ship may be at risk, Trace makes a rash decision that puts them all in peril in “Deal No Deal,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, March 27, 2020, on Disney+.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Star Wars: The Clone Wars More details on Ahsoka’s story arc in Clone Wars’ final season
Leia Organa - A Princess, A General, A Mentor Leia’s leadership focus of new Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures short
Ahsoka Tano finds herself stranded in the underworld of Coruscant in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+. Ahsoka finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant in her ‘Clone Wars’ return this Friday
Frozen II Frozen 2 comes to Disney+ 3 months early; The Rise of Skywalker now for sale digitally
Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures New Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures animated shorts feature sequel trilogy heroes
Jedi Mace Windu addresses the battle droids in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+. The Clone Wars’ ‘Bad Batch’ arc ends with ‘Unfinished Business’
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.