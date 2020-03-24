‘Deal No Deal’ as Ahsoka Tano’s new crew tangles with the Pykes in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

While piloting her prized ship on a mysterious job for the Pyke Syndicate, Trace makes a rash decision that endangers them all in “Deal No Deal,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars:

When Trace Martez pilots her prized ship on a mysterious job arranged by her sister Rafa, Ahsoka is alarmed to learn they are transporting for the evil Pyke Syndicate. Fearing that her ship may be at risk, Trace makes a rash decision that puts them all in peril in “Deal No Deal,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, March 27, 2020, on Disney+.





A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

