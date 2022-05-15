David Tennant and Catherine Tate return to TV as Doctor-Donna for Doctor Who 60th anniversary

One of the most loved pairings in Doctor Who’s history have reunited and are filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations.



The Doctor and Donna parted ways when the Doctor had to wipe Donna’s memory, making her forget him, in order to save her life. He left her family with a warning: if ever she remembers, she will die. But with the two coming face to face once more, the big question is, just what brings the Doctor and Donna back together?



Russell T Davies, Showrunner says: “They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”



In his last ever episode, David’s critically acclaimed portrayal of the Doctor famously said “I don’t want to go…” Well it seems he – and fans across the globe – have got what they wanted as the iconic duo are on their way back…