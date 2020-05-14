Daleks vs. U.N.I.T. again in Seventies-style Doctor Who audio

Jon Culshaw, John Levene, Katy Manning and Tim Treloar (Photo by Tony Whitmore)

More Third Doctor audio adventures are out now from Big Finish Productions, with original TV series actor John Levene reprising his role as U.N.I.T. Sergeant Benton. Tim Treloar and Katy Manning return as the Third Doctor and Jo Grant in two exciting adventures that will require urgent assistance from some old friends …

Big Finish’s evocation of authentic 1970s-era Doctor Who has been highly praised by fans and critics alike. Now Benton, played by original series actor John Levene, returns to front line action alongside Brigadier Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart, once again voiced by Jon Culshaw. The famous impressionist takes on the role of the fan-favorite U.N.I.T. commanding officer originally portrayed by the late Nicholas Courtney.

Treloar has portrayed the Third Doctor, originally played on television by the late Jon Pertwee, for Big Finish since 2013’s anniversary special, The Light at the End.

Doctor Who: The Third Doctor Adventures Volume 6 is a four-disc box set released May 14, 2020, that includes two new stories:

“Poison of the Daleks” by Guy Adams — U.N.I.T. has been seconded to handle security at Breathe Industries’ revolutionary new air filtration plant. The Doctor is initially dismissive… but when a man seems to appear out of thin air and die, his curiosity is piqued. The Doctor soon discovers that the plant is connected to another time, another place. Stranded with Jo, the Brigadier and Benton on a distant planet, the Doctor discovers the terrible truth behind Breathe Industries’ new technology. His oldest enemies, the Daleks. Can even the Doctor and UNIT manage to save two worlds at the same time?

“Operation Hellfire” by Jonathan Barnes — When the Doctor accepts an invitation to an audience with a popular horror writer, he’s expecting a rather dull evening. But he quickly senses the presence of another Gallifreyan nearby. The Time Lords have a mission for him. Soon the Doctor and Jo and themselves at the height of the Second World War in 1943. Caught up in a struggle involving occultist Nazis, the Prime Minister, top-secret agencies and a mysteriously powerful amulet, they must distinguish friend from foe and avoid sacrifice upon the altar of evil.

“Working in studio on the stories is always a blast. Tim and Katy make a lovely team, and they are determined to have fun,” said director Nicholas Briggs. “We’ve developed a real shorthand communication and I can’t wait to give them both a huge hug the next time we meet.

“Jon Culshaw has also proved to be a superb addition to the group, and I don’t think I’ll ever tire of listening to his quite uncanny rendition of the good old Brigadier. I loved Nick Courtney to bits and often shed a little tear in remembrance of all the good times I had with him, so to have Jon doing such a fabulous job as a tribute to Nick is really rather special for me.”

Ian McNeice reprises the role of Winston Churchill, which he originated on the new TV series of Doctor Who in 2010.

