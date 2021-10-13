Dalek Universe audios wrap with Tenth Doctor, River Song and TV’s Davros

The Doctor, River Song and Davros all enter the Dalek Universe in the final volume of Big Finish Productions’ full cast audio epic Doctor Who adventure, released today.

As Big Finish notes, it’s appropriate that we meet the Dalek creator in the aftermath of TV’s “Destiny of the Daleks” in the week that the classic Doctor Who season 17 Blu-ray was announced.

In the previous two volumes of Dalek Universe, the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) has found himself out of time, been reunited with his old travelling associate Anya Kingdom (Jane Slavin) and encountered many familiar faces such as the Meddling Monk, Mechonoids, Daleks, Visians and the Space Security Service.

But now the saga must end and questions must be answered. Who has taken the Doctor away from his own time? And where is the TARDIS? Someone is about to reveal all… River Song (Alex Kingston)? Or Davros himself (Terry Molloy)?

Doctor Who: Dalek Universe 3 is now available at the special pre-order price of £24.99 as a collector’s edition CD or £19.99 as a digital download, exclusively at www.bigfinish.com.

Lost in a universe before the Time War, the Doctor is still struggling to find a way back home… but has only found himself in the middle of another war. A very familiar war, involving his oldest enemies – and their malevolent creator.



However he’s not alone – as there are old friends here too. At least he thinks they’re old friends… but when the stakes are as high as this, can he really be sure who to trust? What side are they truly on?

“The First Son” by Lizzie Hopley:

The Doctor’s attempts to return home have led him to the middle of a war zone… and a familiar voice.



The travellers have arrived on a planet made up of crashed space-ships where they encounter River Song… Or do they? Because she’s dressed as a Movellan and claims to be a member of that robot race. Is she undercover, a duplicate, or something more sinister?



And more importantly… who is her son?

“The Dalek Defence” by Matt Fitton:

The Doctor and Anya are trapped between battling Dalek and Movellan forces and only the intervention of Earth can get them out of trouble.



But the humans have troubles too – and a very familiar prisoner. Davros.



Stuck in a universe before the Time War, the Doctor is bound by the rules of his own past… Can he keep everyone alive without changing history? And would he even want to?

“The Triumph of Davros” by Matt Fitton:

Returning to a familiar planet, with Movellan and Dalek warships floating in the sky above, the stakes for the time-travellers are higher than ever.



The mistakes of the Doctor’s past are coming back to haunt him. Alliances are made and broken. And the course of the war is about to turn.



The Doctor can’t stop what’s coming. But maybe, just maybe… he may be able to save his friends.

Senior producer David Richardson said: “It’s been a year since we recorded Dalek Universe so sitting down to listen to the edits was like coming to it afresh. And I have to say, it blew me away! What a wonderful and exciting way to finish the nine-hour saga.

“There are Daleks and Davros and Movellans and River Song in the mix, loads of action… and yet, as with all great Doctor Who, it’s about people. About emotions. And two friends who have travelled through the Dalek Universe together now facing the endgame.”

Dalek voice artist (and Big Finish creative director) Nicholas Briggs added: “It’s always a perverse joy to be exterminating people in a strictly fictional arena! Very cathartic. And brilliant that we had David Tennant on board in this unique set of adventures. As always, the strength of the scripts, in Dalek terms, was their ability to create new challenges from the Dalek voice angle. And there was plenty of that. I really think this is a milestone series.”

And writer of the climactic two-part finale, Matt Fitton, added: “The Tenth Doctor meeting Davros was something I especially wanted to do, especially in light of the TV episode “Journey’s End” and what we know of the later version of Davros that we see post-Time War. We’re meeting Davros between TV episodes “Destiny of the Daleks” and “Resurrection of the Daleks,” so we’re in slightly unexplored territory.

“At the end of ‘Destiny of the Daleks,’ Davros is captured by the Earth forces and taken away for trial so when he does come round in my story, you’ve got the Doctor looming over him again and Davros is thinking, ‘You’re always there when I wake up!’ ”