Jedi Anakin Skywalker and the clones escape Wat Tambor’s trap and return to a local village to help defend the native people against a droid attack launched by Separatist Admiral Trench in “On the Wings of Keeradaks,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, March 6, on Disney+.

Watch a clip above and check out some stills from the third episode of The Clone Wars’ seventh and final season:

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

