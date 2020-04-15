May the Fourth be with us: Clone Wars series finale to stream early for Star Wars Day

After seven seasons, one of the most critically acclaimed chapters in the Star Wars saga, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will come to a close on a special day, Monday, May 4, 2020, giving fans around the world the chance to watch the finale together for Star Wars Day.

The Emmy award-winning continuation of the greatest space fantasy of all time, Star Wars: The Clone Wars was created by George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation with Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian) serving as executive producer/supervising director. With ambitious, ground-breaking computer animation, classic characters, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, Star Wars: The Clone Wars expands the Star Wars story with all-new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away.

The highly anticipated Clone Wars series finale, the long-awaited conclusion to the critically acclaimed series, explores the events leading up to Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

