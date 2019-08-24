Clone Wars

The Clone Wars returns Feb. 17, 2020, on Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns with new episodes on Disney+ in February 2020 — and now we have the exact date.

According to a promotional Disney video, Feb. 17, 2020, is when the new and final chapter of the animated series will begin streaming.

Twelve episodes are planned.

The Clone Wars, set between Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, originally aired on Cartoon Network over five seasons from 2008-13 after a theatrical feature film of the same name debuted in 2008. A sixth incomplete season streamed on Netflix in 2014. All were available on Disney+ at its November 2019 launch.

