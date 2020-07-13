Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television Top story

Clone Wars’ ‘Bad Batch’ unit getting animated Star Wars spinoff in 2021 on Disney+

6 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Jedi Mace Windu joins the Bad Batch and Captain Rex in an attack against separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” – an all-new animated series from Lucasfilm – will debut on Disney+ in 2021.
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Mythic Odysseys of Theros
Springs Hosting
DriveThruRPG.com
Springs Hosting
Samurai Comics
Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis eBooks - Available Now @ DriveThruFiction.com
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Today Disney+ announced its next animated series from Lucasfilm: Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Fresh off of the critically-acclaimed series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Disney+ original series will premiere on the streaming service in 2021.

‘Bad Batch’ brings attitude to reborn ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, content, Disney+. “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning.  We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Clone Wars images of the Bad Batch team:

  • Jedi Mace Windu joins the Bad Batch and Captain Rex in an attack against separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
  • A Distant Echo - Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • A Distant Echo - Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • The clones help defend native people against a droid attack in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Tech scans Arc Trooper Echo in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
  • A Distant Echo - Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark Upcoming Clone Wars anthology is mostly TV episode retellings
‘Solo’ joins Star Wars movie library on Disney+
Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Start your pod engines! Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release is finally here
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga New Star Wars LEGO sets will interact with Skywalker Saga video game
Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 Day 2 Star Wars Celebration Anaheim rescheduled for 2022
Star Wars Squadrons reveal Watch the Star Wars: Squadrons reveal and gameplay trailers

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis eBooks - Available Now @ DriveThruFiction.com

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting
free website checkup