Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Meet Clone Force 99 – the ‘Bad Batch’

Jayson Peters

The seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars begins Feb. 21, with new episodes streaming Fridays on Disney+. Watch a new teaser below that highlights Clone Force 99 — “The Bad Batch,” who will feature prominently in the first few episodes of the long-awaited new season.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

