Jon Pertwee’s second season as the Third Doctor, featuring the debut of Katy Manning as Jo Grant and Roger Delgado as the Master, is the next classic Who Blu-ray release in Doctor Who: The Collection — Season 8 in 2021.

Stranded on 20th Century Earth, the Third Doctor teams up with UNIT and new companion Jo Grant to thwart alien invasions! And that’s not all, he must also contend with the arrival of his deadliest foe – arch nemesis the Master.



Battling Autons, Axons, an alien mind parasite and a mighty Daemon, the Doctor, Jo and UNIT must defend the Earth – and its future pioneers – in five action-packed adventures.

Releasing in the UK on Feb. 23, the collection announced today features newly remastered episodes as well as “extensive and exclusive special features.”

“Behind the Sofa” – New episodes with Katy Manning, Stewart Bevan, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra.

“In Conversation” – Matthew Sweet chats to companion Katy Manning.

“A Devils Weekend” – Actors Katy Manning and John Levene take a personal trip back to the picturesque village of Aldbourne, 50 years after they recorded the Doctor Who story “The Daemons” there.

“The Direct Route” – Doctor Who directors Michael Briant, Graeme Harper and Tim Combe take an epic road trip to all the filming locations from Season 8 as they discuss directing the show in the early 1970s.

“Terrance and Me” – Lifelong Doctor Who fan, Frank Skinner sets out to meet the family, friends and colleagues of the late, much-loved writer, Terrance Dicks.

Blu-ray trailer – A specially shot mini-episode (see below)

Extended Episode 1 of “The Claws of Axos”

90-minute omnibus edition of “The Daemons”

Immersive 5.1 surround sound on “Terror of the Autons” and “The Daemons”

Optional updated special effects and CSO clean-up on “Terror of the Autons”

Unseen studio footage

Rare archive treats

Convention footage

HD photo galleries

Scripts, costume designs, rare BBC production files

The eight-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD.

And more …

Watch the trailer for Classic Who Blu-ray Doctor Who The Collection: Season 8:

A specially shot announcement trailer debuted today on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, written by new series contributor Pete McTighe (the Thirteenth Doctor’s “Kerblam!”) and featuring Katy Manning and Stewart Bevan in “Return of the Autons”: